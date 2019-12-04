Bollywood's Best Female Supporting Characters; From Queen To Kapoor & Sons

Apart from diverse culture, India is also known as the world's largest film-producing nation. Every year, Bollywood delivers various films and numerous characters that leave a lasting impact on the audience. Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Damini from Damini, among others, have shown how these characters become a household name because of their strong performance on the screen. Here are a few more female characters that essayed a supporting character but made a lasting impression:

Kangna Ranaut in Fashion

The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial released in 2008 gained a positive response from the critics. The film also highlights actor Kangana Ranaut in a supporting character Shonali Gujral. By the end of the film, her character commits suicide. As the layers of her character are explored, the audience feels empathy for her. The Queen actor also won a national award for her performance in the film.

Lisa Haydon in Queen

The comedy-drama featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead also stars Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon essaying significant characters. Lisa as Vijaylaxmi lights up the screen with her appearance. Though Vijaylaxmi was a supportive character, she taught Rani to live the life to the fullest. Her character has shown how to balance between the responsibility of a parent and the desires of a woman.

Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho

Neena Gupta's performance in 2018's hit film Badhaai Ho garnered praises from the critics and the audience. She essayed the character of a middle-aged pregnant woman. Her character Priyamvada Kaushik was crafted in the most realistic way possible. From breaking the news of the pregnancy to her 26-year-old son to taking all the criticism from the family and society, her character stands strong throughout the film.

Dolly Ahluwalia in Vicky Donor

The 2012 release Vicky Donor marked the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam. The story of the rom-com drama revolves around a sperm donor Vicky and consequences faced by him. The character's strength is highlighted in a very light manner. She is a single mother, an entrepreneur and a responsible daughter-in-law, all at the same time.

Ratna Pathak Shah in Kapoor and Sons

Ratna Pathak Shah played Sunita in the Shakun Batra directorial Kapoor & Sons. The struggle of her character is evident in the film. Dealing with the husband's extramarital affair to balancing the affection between her two sons, her character is seen helpless in the film. Accepting her child's sexuality to trying to maintain peace in the family, she has been seen changing with dynamics.

