James Bond: 5 Most Iconic James Bond Movies You Must Watch

James Bond films are among the most popular movies of all time. Many actors portrayed the role of Secret Agent 007. The character of James Bond and the narratives of the films have also evolved over the years. Here is a list of some of the best James Bond films to date:

Best James Bond films till now

Diamonds Are Forever

Diamonds Are Forever was released in the year 1971. It is the seventh James Bond film in the series. The film revolves around James Bond as he tracks down a diamond smuggler. The title song of the film gained a lot of popularity at that time. The film was praised for its stunt sequences.

The World Is Not Enough

Pierce Brosnan was cast in the role of Secret agent 007 James Bond in this film. The film was received very well by the critics and the box-office. It is based on the nuclear meltdown in Istanbul. The film collected good numbers at the box-office.

Die Another Day

Die Another Day is a 2002 spy film. It is one of the highest-grossing films in the James Bond series. It was the final film that featured Pierce Brosnan in a leading role. The film marked the 40th anniversary of the James Bond franchise.

Skyfall

Skyfall is considered as one of the best James Bond films. The film portrayed Daniel Craig in the leading role. It is directed by Sam Mandes and the story revolves around an attack that is plotted by a former agent to take his revenge. It was one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2012.

Daniel Craig will be seen portraying the same role as Agent 007 in the upcoming bond movie No Time To Die. Oscar winner and Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek will be seen portraying the role of a villain in the movie. The star cast of the movie also includes Dali Benssalah, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen. The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. It will be released in the U.K on April 3, 2020, and on 8th April 2020 in the U.S.A.

