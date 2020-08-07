Best Scenes From Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' All Fans Must Watch

Shraddha Kapoor's film Chhichhore released in 2019. In this film, she was seen alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Tahir Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty Varun Sharma and Prateik Babbar. Chhichhore is a comedy, drama from that released in September of 2019. The story of this film revolves around a tragic incident that forces Anirudh, who is a middle-aged man, to take a trip down memory lane.

In the film, his son is about to lose his life as he failed in an exam. Anirudh then reminisces and tells his son about the fun he had while he was in college. He also reveals that he used to hang along with friends who were all labelled as losers. Here are some of the best scenes from Chhichhore.

Best scenes from Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore

At the start of the video, Sushant can be seen taking admission in his hostel and while doing this he tries to correct the officer. But everything goes south when the officer giver example of how the hostel name is different than real names. In the video, seniors can be seen ragging juniors who have taken admission in the school and the subtle clues given by seniors are not understood by the formers which makes everyone laugh.

After this scene, the video shows how drinking in public can harm one person and the message that the makers want to send is very clear making the scene funnier. Fans can then see the loser gang from the film taking part in different sports and the first sport shown in the video is weight lifting and the boy lifting the weight can be seen struggling to do it but he does it proving everyone that he is capable enough.

Several other sports are played and the losers gang's Acid played by Naveen Polishetty leads the cheering command and makes the opposite time feel so disgusted that they miss their goal.

In the above video, all the friends can be seen gathered at Anirudh's (Sushant) house in the future where his son is facing a life and death situation. There he expresses that kids are mentally pressured and they are just trained to think about success and no one is taught to cope up with failure. He also mentioned that he would choose his kid over the marks any day. After listening to this, his friend gets an epiphany and tells his son that he will buy him a bike even if he gets low grades.

In this video, Anirudh is seen explaining his son that it is not important for him to win every time. He then adds that it is the struggle to be the best that should be alive. Take a look at the video here.

