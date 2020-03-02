Priyanka Chopra's Best Scenes From The Critically Acclaimed 'Barfi!'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the best actors that Bollywood has ever received. The Desi Girl has not only achieved a huge success in the Hindi film industry but has also made the country proud by conquering Hollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Anil Sharma’s The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). Since then she hasn’t looked back. In her almost two-decade-long career, her performance in Anurag Basu’s Barfi! is considered to be one of her best.

Barfi! (2012) was the most critically acclaimed movie of the year. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around three young people, who learn that love can neither be defined nor contained by society's definition of normal and abnormal. Both Priyanka and Ranbir won various awards for their acting in the movie. Here are Priyanka Chopra’s best scenes from Barfi!. Read ahead to know more:

Best scenes of Priyanka Chopra from Barfi!

Priyanka Chopra played the character of Jhilmil, an innocent autistic girl. Priyanka aced the role and make the fans fall in love with Jhilmil. Here we recall some of her most magical moments from the movie-

Jhilmil’s finger lock with Barfi

Jhilmil is scared of the shadows and trees in the night. Thinking that the deaf, mute, and carefree Barfi will protect her, she sneakily locks her little finger with his, when he is asleep. This is one of the most innocent scenes of the film.

Jhilmil’s panic

Awoken by a stranger in Barfi’s house, Jhilmil panics. As Barfi tries to pacify her, she bites his hand. Embarrassed and scared, Jhilmil hides in a corner of the house. Barfi continues to pacify her, and the teary-eyed Jhilmil gave in slowly.

Jhilmil passes Barfi’s test

Barfi likes to make his loved ones undergo a test, by sawing down the street lamp and waiting to see who sticks to him. Throughout the movie, nobody manages to pass the test, until he meets Jhilmil. When he makes Jhilmil undergo the test, she innocently stands by his side without fearing that the lamp will come crashing down on her. This scene proves Jhilmil’s loyalty and trust.

Barfi! is one of the best works of Priyanka Chopra. The actor won many hearts by playing the character of Jhilmil. The movie swapped all awards for the year. Take a look at the trailer of Barfi!.

