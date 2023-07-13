Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Director Reveals Farhan Akhtar Was Not The First Choice For Biopic

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, starring Farhan Akhtar in the film, celebrated its 10th anniversary on July 11. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared the intriguing story behind the film's conception and the challenges he faced in casting the perfect lead.

3 things you need to know

Farhan Akhtar was not offered Bhaag Milkha Bhaag at first.

The actor underwent a huge body transformation for the role of the famed sprinter.

As the film marked its 10-year anniversary, Farhan expressed gratitude to his fans for their affection and support.

Crafting the script: Mehra’s journey from inspiration to creation

In his autobiography, titled The Stranger in the Mirror, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra disclosed that he received a copy of Milkha Singh’s memoir as a gift from Aditya Dhar, the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Intrigued by the athlete’s incredible journey, Mehra flew to Punjab to meet Milkha Singh and began penning the script.

Search for the perfect Milkha Singh

Despite Farhan Akhtar’s eventual commendable performance, he was not the initial choice for the role. Mehra initially approached established stars and promising newcomers to play Milkha Singh. "I narrated the story to Hrithik Roshan, whom I have always seen as a very intense actor. Hrithik sent me a beautiful message, ‘You’ve completely screwed my life, upside down’." However, he declined the role due to prior commitments to his franchise, Krrish, Mehra revealed.

Undeterred, the director proceeded to audition other actors and found Ranveer Singh would be a fit. "He was thrilled with the part, and so was I after his audition. But then, even he passed on it for reasons I will never know. I have always respected the decisions of another artist - we all have our own head spaces," Mehra shared.

(Farhan Akhtar played the character of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) | Image: Twitter)

Finally, the filmmaker approached Farhan Akhtar. After a concise 15-minute narration, the two agreed to collaborate, sealing the deal with a handshake.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which revolves around the life of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, also featured Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shah and others. The film received critical acclaim and achieved significant commercial success, grossing over Rs 100 crore worldwide.