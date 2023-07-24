Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Special Screening To Be Held As Tribute To 'Flying Singh' Milkha Singh

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag celebrated its 10-year release anniversary on July 12. To mark the special occasion, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is set to pay tribute to the late sporting legend Milkha Singh. The gesture aims to commemorate the inspirational journey of the "Flying Sikh," who passed away last year.

3 things you need to know

Milkha Singh, on whose life the film is based, charged Rs 1 only for his contribution to the film.

The athlete provided all the details of his life to Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and his team for a nuanced screenplay.

The film stars Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to have special screening

As the film completes a decade since its release, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag remains a special movie for the creators and the viewers. Now, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra has planned a special screening of the biographical sports drama. It is scheduled for July 26 in Mumbai.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag starred Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles | (Image: YouTube screengrab)

"10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. It's really a very special movie for me and the entire nation indeed. The "The Flying Sikh" of the nation, the late Milkha Singh is a pride of our country and with this special screening scheduled for 26th July we are giving a tribute to this legend who is an inspiration to millions of people," told a spokesperson from ROMP Pictures, PS Bharathi.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2013

Released in 2013, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag captivated audiences with its portrayal of Milkha Singh's journey. The film showcased him overcoming numerous challenges to become a world champion and an Olympian. It was the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2013.

Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios said that Milkha Singh was not just an athlete; he was a symbol of resilience, determination and an inspiration to countless individuals across the nation. Through this special screening, he shared that the creators intend to honour his indomitable spirit, which continues to motivate and inspire people, even a decade after the film's release.