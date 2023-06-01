Bhaghyashree's Daughter Avantika Dassani Shares First Look From Debut Telugu Movie

Avantika Dassani, daughter of Bhagyashree, recently unveiled the first look of her highly anticipated Telugu debut. Excitedly sharing a glimpse of her character Shruti, Avantika posted a still from the film and its accompanying poster. In her social media update, she gave a brief insight into her character's role and storyline. Additionally, Avantika announced that the film is set to hit theaters on June 2, creating a wave of anticipation among fans and cinema enthusiasts.

Avantika introduces 'Shruti'



In the shared still, Avantika captivates with her traditional attire and a close-up shot that piques curiosity. Shedding light on her character, Avantika revealed that Shruti is a refreshing departure from the social media-driven world, someone who compels you to put down your phone and engage with the present moment. Alongside this enticing revelation, Avantika also excitedly announced that the film is set to release on June 2, adding to the anticipation surrounding her Telugu debut.

Avantika opens up about her debut

Reflecting on her experience shooting for the film, Avantika expressed a sense of nostalgia, feeling like it had been a significant period of time since then. She acknowledged that the journey had presented unexpected opportunities for growth, surpassing her initial expectations. Recognizing the importance of learning to find inner peace, Avantika shared her belief that true growth occurs when one can navigate and overcome challenges. With excitement and anticipation, she conveyed that the film is now prepared to captivate the audience, stating, "It almost feels like we shot this an era ago! It definitely was a big challenge, I learned more than I realized I was going to! But that’s how you grow, when you can learn to calm the storm. We are finally here and this thrilling ride is ready for you all!"

On the professional front



While Nenu Student Sir will be Avantika Dassani's Telugu debut, it is not her first time acting in front of the camera. Avantika made her actual acting debut with psychological thriller web series Mithya which also starred the likes of Huma Qureshi, Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajit Kapur among others.