Actor Bhagyashree is one of the most versatile actresses of the B-town. She has proved her acting mettle with each of her releases. The actor with her charm and beauty has managed to impress the audience. Recently, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her workout session with her fans. In the video, Bhagyashree is giving some major fitness goals that will surely make your jaws drop in awe and encourage you to pull out your yoga mats.

Bhagyashree gives fitness motivation

In the video, Bhagyashree is donned in sports attire, pairing it with white and neon-green shoes. The actor looked youthful. The Janani actor perfectly aces the handstand in the video. Moreover, she added Samantha Ruth Prabhu's catchy number Ooo Antava from the film Pushpa: The rise part 1 in the background. Sharing the post, Bhagyashree captioned the picture as "Keeping me grounded! I can't do the handstand yet... which I hope to achieve one day. This is a beginning.. to slowly gain the strength and confidence to do so. As I detach a single leg from the wall. it's all about letting go of that fear that...... maybe my arms don't have the ability to balance me in an inversion... but I can still try #functionalfriday #functionltraining".

Here take a look at the post-

Fans react to Bhagyashree's fitness video

Fans were all praises for Bhagyashree and flooded the comments section with messages such as, "Love your signature move. go ahead with your awesome self. love you till the end," one of the users wrote, "You are simply Superb," another wrote, "U have inspired me to do the handstand with this video. awesome. Stay strong always." While the rest of the users simply dropped fire emoticons in the comments section. Tere Naam fame Bhumika Chawla couldn't resist reacting and she jumped into the comments section and wrote, "Brilliant seeing you do this after long. And re-inspired."

Bhagyashree Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Bhagyashree returned to the big screen after a long hiatus with Kangana Ranaut starer Thalaivii released in 2021. She will next be seen in the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starer period romantic drama film Radhe Shyam. The film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It was earlier slated to release on January 14, 2022, but due to a surge in the COVID cases the film's release is on halt.

(Image: Instagram@bhagyashree.online)