Bhagyashree On How Filmmakers' Attitude Changed Towards Women Actors In Their 40s-50s

Actor Bhagyashree became popular with her role as Suman Shrestha in Maine Pyar Kiya. The actor is all set to make her comeback with Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam this year. On Bhagyashree's birthday today, the actor spoke about how filmmakers' attitudes have changed towards women in their 40s and 50s. She also talks about the women she meets on daily basis on the set of her films.

Also Read | On Bhagyashree's 52nd B'day, Read 15 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Actor

Bhagyashree on how filmmakers' attitudes have changed towards women in their 50s

Bhagyashree spoke about the roles various filmmakers' have to offer to women in their 40s and 50's. She shared, "Today people don't say, 'Oh, aapne mummy ka role Kiya hai', because even mother roles are so well written, I vividly remember Kiran Kher role from Devdas, she had so much power, she was beautiful and her character affected the story. Her character journey was fantastic. I drew inspiration from her."

She said that the new age directors are making sure that every single character has a complete journey. She added, "Every role they have in the film stands for something, that wasn't a case back then." Bhagyashree mentioned that these characters are not only related to the main character but also often have a separate arc to their own story. She added that they have an individual personality and they are not just cast to make the male lead actor in the film.

Also Read | Bhagyashree Sends Birthday Wishes To Son Abhimanyu Dassani With Heartfelt Caption

While talking about going on the sets and meeting new people, she said that she has met women working in different capacities. She said, "There are women cinematographers, art-directors, assistant-directors, directors, and when I talk to them. I release how they have left it all to pursue their dream and I draw inspiration from them, I never had any woman to look up to when I was young, I didn't have the strength and courage to pursue my dreams."

Also Read | Bhagyashree Treats Fans With A Throwback Picture From 'first Day' Of 'Thalaivi' Shoot

Bhagyashree had made a comeback in the 2000s through regional films. Bhagyashree's movies like Shotru Dhongsho, Uthaile Ghoonghta Chand Dekhle and Seetharama Kalyana were some of the regional films she worked in. However, she wasn't into much stardom and decided to quit acting again. However, on Bhagyashree's Instagram, she recently revealed that she will be seen in Prabhas' Radhe Shyam. She also often shares pictures from her shoot life and the audience is eagerly waiting to see her back in films. Here are some shoot pictures from Bhagyashree's Instagram.

Also Read | Juhi Chawla Shares Pictures With Bhagyashree, Gives A Bollywood Twist To Her Caption

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.