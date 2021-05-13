Bhagyashree Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Fans To 'get Your Slot'

Versatile actress Bhagyashree is the latest one to join the league of stars to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Maine Pyaar Kiya actress took to Twitter and shared a picture from the hospital and urged all to get themselves registered and get inoculated as soon as possible. The actress also thanked the doctors and all the frontline workers for their selfless work and services done to society amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bhagyashree receives COVID-19 vaccine

“Vaccination done. Thank you, Dr.Tarang.... for such a smooth procedure for the vaccination at @RFhospital Thank u Dr. Deepa guiding us through. Let us guard ourselves against the onslaught of #covid_19 Get your shot.” Bhagyashree is among the other celebrities like Pulkit Samrat, Sanjana Sanghi, Aadar Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Sonakshi Sinha and others were a few who received their first dose recently. As the second wave of the COVID-19 disease continues to wreak havoc, singer Tulsi Kumar and actor Bhagyashree have taken a step to help COVID-19 patients in India.

They have joined the initiative called Mission 5000 which was started by Mission Josh. The initiative was started looking at the need of people rushing to social media to seek help for their loved ones for plasma, hospital beds, and oxygen cylinders. Tulsi Kumar and Bhagyashree have pledged their support for the cause. Mission Josh has introduced Mission 5000 to curb the oxygen shortage in India and promises to help at least 5000 patients through the cause by providing them with oxygen concentrators. They have started a fundraising campaign to collect Rs 5 crores to succeed in their plans.

India's vaccination drive

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 17.70 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. It said 4,17,321 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and cumulatively 34,66,895 across 30 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

