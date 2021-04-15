Bhagyashree Recreates Song Chandni With Husband Himalaya, Fans Call Them 'perfect Couple'

Bhagyashree took to Instagram to share a fun reel with her husband Himalaya Dassani. In the video, Bhagyashree recreated her favourite song called Tere Mere Hoothon Pe from the hit 1989 movie Chandni with her husband Himalaya. Both, Bhagyashree and Himalaya can be seen dancing like Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor.

Bhagyashree recreates her favourite song Chandni with husband Himalaya

Bhagyashree took to Instagram to share a fun throwback video in which she recreated her own version of the song Chandni with her husband Himalaya Dassani. In the caption, she wrote, "#thursdaythrowback Since it was soooo beautiful, we had to recreate one of fav songs from Yashji's film, "Chandani" with 2 of my fav artists, #Sridevi & #Rishikapoor (miss them) Harassed my poor husband till he agreed to do this with me..Jab tak yeh zindagi jee sakte hein tab tak har pal ka lutff uthao... kya pata kal ho na ho... ( We should live every moment till we can, who knows this moment may not be there tomorrow) #kashmir #traveldiaries #wintervibes #filmi #filmsong #recreate #romance #romanticsongs". Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Bhagyashree's post. The post garnered more than 20000 likes on Instagram within a few hours. Several fans called them a 'perfect couple' while several others said that the video is the cutest thing on the Internet today. Check out some of the reactions from Bhagyashree's post below.

Bhagyashree's social media presence

Bhagyashree is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she has been sharing a lot of photos from her travelling days to Kashmir. On April 13, 2021, she shared some photos with her husband Himalaya Dassani on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Heaven on earth! Why do people talk about Europe when we have all the beauty in the world right here with us. Kashmir is nothing short of paradise. Nature's bounty in the nest of the Himalayas. The pure oxygenated air, the snow-capped mountains, the warmth of the people...oh how I missed travelling. For all those who can... don't miss the opportunity to come here". Take a look at her post below.

Promo Image Source: Bhagyashree's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.