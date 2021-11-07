Bhagyashree Reveals Health Condition Behind Absence From Screen, Calls It 'life Changing'

Versatile star Bhagyashree who impressed fans with her acting prowess with Maine Pyaar Kiya recently made a return to the big screen after a long hiatus with Thalaivii. She was last seen in the 2010 film Red Alert: The War Within. During her recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor cited her health condition as a major reason for her absence from the big screen. She even revealed that her condition led her to study more about nutrition and fitness.

Giving inside details about her medical condition, the actor recalled the time while she was shooting for her television show Laut Aao Trisha in 2014. Talking about the same, she revealed that during the shoot of the television show, she faced problems in moving her right hand and it took her a year to recover from it. The 52-year-old actor also shared that this “life-changing” episode opened up a new world for her and she took to studying during that period.

Bhagyashree cites health issues that led her to take break from films

She then studied nutrition and fitness, virtually, from Stanford University, American Fitness and Professional Associates, and the University of Pennsylvania (UPENN) to know more about her condition. She continues that back then the doctors had suggested surgery but, she was really scared of it. She self-healed, which came as a shock and surprise to them. She later realised that a simplistic way of living can help one heal within their home.

Bhagyashree who garnered appreciation for her stint in political drama Thalaivii is looking forward to the release of Radhe Shyam, another pan-India project. "Happy to reach out to people across every nook and corner of the country sans any language barrier", Bhagyashree confessed that her popular film Maine Pyar Kiya was dubbed in about a dozen languages. But, she said that be it Tamil, Telugu or Spanish when she went to Spain a few years ago people recognised her for the film. Nothing else could have made her happier than people recognizing her because of her work. She then realised that multilingual films is her forte.

The actor feels that now is the best time for her to return to Bollywood. She feels lucky and blessed that none of her projects can ever replace Maine Pyar Kiya right now. At last, she concluded and said that at this point in time, the money is crazy and she is glad that she made a comeback at the right time.

IMAGE: Instagram/bhagyashree.online