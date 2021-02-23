Bhagyashree Reveals She Suffered Through Trauma Of Frozen Shoulder & Tendonitis Bursitis

Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Bhagyashree has started a weekly exercise vlog on Instagram wherein she shares simple basic exercises. These various exercises are the ones to be done to relieve oneself of the different types of joint pains. She comes up with these informative videos every Tuesday and this week was no different either. In this week's video, Bhagyashree shares how a frozen shoulder can be relieved. In the caption, she has revealed that she, too, suffered from a frozen shoulder and tendonitis bursitis and also encouraged her fans to not ignore the pain.

Bhagyashree's video for frozen shoulder relief

In the video, Bhagyashree explains that pain felt in the shoulder while needing the dough or carrying a child is a result of a frozen shoulder. She then went to explain the exercises that can be done to free the shoulder. The first exercise is what she called the 'angel wings' wherein one has to stand against the wall and raise their arms over their head and bring them back down. The second exercise that she explained will help strengthen the scapula. She said that while doing this exercise, one had to lie down on their stomach and raise their shoulders and bring them down. In the caption of this post, Bhagyashree wrote, "Shoulder pain n mobility is an issue with many. Frozen shoulder, tendonitis bursitis n more...I have suffered through that trauma.. so don"t take pain lying down... These are only a few of the basic exercises you can do..do go and see a therapist for more and complete guidance".

Bhagyashree's video garnered over 8K likes within an hour of uploading and is still counting. Several of her fans thanked her for sharing the tip as well. See their reactions below:

The Maine Pyaar Kiya actor celebrated her 52nd birthday on February 23. She took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from her morning trek. In the caption of the picture, she wrote, "Feeling blessed to begin my birthday morning like this".

Bhagyashree shot to fame with her feature film debut with the 1989 hit movie Maine Pyaar Kiya. She won the Filmfare award under the Best Female Debut category. She then went on to star in Paayal, Seetharama Kalyana, Red Alert: The War Within, and Omkaram.

