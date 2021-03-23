Bhagyashree Wishes Kangana On Birthday, Hails Her 'brilliant Performance' In 'Thalaivi'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who ringed in her 34th birthday on March 23, recently received beautiful wishes from her upcoming film Thalaivi's co-actor Bhagyashree. Bhagyashreee who will be seen essaying the role of Kangana's reel mother in the film shared a still from the film where the two stars can be seen indulging in a lively conversation.

Bhagyashree wishes Kangana Ranaut on birthday

While captioning the post, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actress hailed the actress for her winning streak at the National Awards where she won the 4th National Award in the Best Actress category for two films; Manikarnika and Panga. Apart from this, Bhagyashree also mentioned that Kangana's sincere portrayal of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa is sure to bring more accolades to the actress. "Wish you a very happy birthday @kanganaranaut Congratulations on yet another national award. I am sure your sincere portrayal of Jayalalithaa is going to win you more accolades ... a brilliant performance. Shine bright as #thalaivi."

With the movie Thalaivi, the actress is overjoyed to bring forward the tale of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa starting from her career in films to joining politics. On a special day, Kangana took to Twitter and penned a note while expressing pride over her choices regarding her career and how she looks at her life even in her mid 30's. Kangana in her post mentioned certain pre-conceived notions of the people regarding young teenage girls and mature women.

Earlier, on March 22, a day prior to the trailer launch, the actress had shared new stills from the upcoming political drama. Apart from sharing the stills, the actress also took a stroll down memory lane and spoke about undergoing a massive transformation for the role. While giving a glimpse of what her fans can expect from the trailer and the biopic, the Gangster actress wrote, "Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, the wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever.”(sic)

One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi

Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/yeLDPfCdFQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 22, 2021

Tracing the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, the film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its announcement. From learning Bharatnatyam, Tamil, or spending hours on getting Jayalalithaa’s mannerisms right, Kangana has prepped intensively for the film. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021

