'Bhai Must Be Happy': Shweta Shares Post As Fan Remembers Sushant With Ganga Aarti Video

It's been nine months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for a heavenly abode and his untimely death has created a void in the hearts of his fans that can never be filled. From singing praises for his work to paying tributes, fans are keeping his legacy alive. Recently, a video of devotional song that was once sung by Sushant surfaced on the social media that left the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti emotional.

Shweta reacts to video

The video seems to be from the evening prayer in Varanasi where thousands of people thronged to the ghats of the river Ganga to sing the devotional song. A big portrait of the actor can be seen in the video when devotees performed the puja. After watching the video, Shweta wrote, "It filled my heart with happiness. Thank you so much. It means a lot! Bhai must be very happy."

This is not the first time that a heartfelt gesture by Sushant's fans has caught the attention of his sister. Earlier, his fans in abroad installed 'Sushant's Point' in Melbourne in the actor's memory. Just a day after Sushant's film Chhichhore won the National Award, a memorial bench was set up in the actor's memory that left his fans along with his sister teary-eyed. She shared the pictures of the benches that were installed in Australia and wrote, " He lives on... his name lives on... his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God’s own child, my baby... you will always live on #ForeeverSushant."

He lives on... his name lives on... his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God’s own child my baby... you will always live on...â¤ï¸ #ForeverSushant pic.twitter.com/ea8HNW7iBH — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the late actor's work that recently got acknowledged after his film Chhichhore won the National Award, a jubilant milestone in his fans' lives. After pouring in their love for the actor, several netizens shared their memories of Sushant on social media while feeling his absence on such a special day. Apart from his fans, director Nitesh Tiwari mentioned in his recent interview with Hindustan Times that the win is incomplete without the actor and he wishes he would have been present in person to celebrate the success with the entire team.

(Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter)