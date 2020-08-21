Bharat Ratna Was Awarded To These Fine Musicians And Directors For Their Contribution

Bharat Ratna is the most prestigious award presented to the people who have immensely contributed to their field over the years. It is the highest civilian award of India that recognises the exceptional service of the highest order. This award was originally limited to contributions in arts, literature, science, and public services, but was later expanded to any field of human endeavour in 2011.

Personalities who have been awarded Bharat Ratna

1. Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar has sung over 34,000 songs in her career as a singer. She has also been an active member of regional music and has been an active playback singer for Bollywood movies. Her most famous songs include Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and Allah Tero Naam amongst others. Lata Mangeshkar was presented with the highest civilian award in the year 2012.

2. Ravi Shankar

Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar is known for his notable work in the field of Hindustani classical. He was also a proponent of the string instrument and his work inspired many musicians to learn Sitar. He was also a dancer but gave up on it in the year 1938 to play the Sitar in the court of Allauddin Khan. He was awarded Bharat Ratna in the year 1999 for his work in classical and instrumental music.

3. Satyajit Ray

Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray is renowned worldwide for his various famous works. He was a man of many talents as he was an active publisher, fiction writer, illustrator, calligrapher, music composer, graphic designer, and a film critic. He was also presented with an honorary degree by Oxford University for his various talents. Satyajit Ray was awarded the Bharat Ratna in the year 1992. He also went on to win a number of prestigious awards of international value.

Read KCR Demands Bharat Ratna For Former PM Narasimha Rao; Plans To Invite Clinton & Ex-UK PM

Also read Telangana Govt Launches Narasimha Rao's Birth Centenary Fete; CM Pitches For Bharat Ratna

4. Bhimsen Joshi

Indian vocalist Bhimsen Joshi's contribution to Hindustani Classical music is unparalleled. He was renowned for his devotional music which worked well with all his followers. He has also sung a few songs for Bollywood. He was presented with a Padma Vibhushan in 1999 and then with the Bharat Ratna in the year 2008. Bhimsen Joshi is remembered even today for his evergreen songs.

Read Fans Demand Bharat Ratna For Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood; Call Them 'real Heroes'

Also read BJP MP For Bharat Ratna To Dalai Lama; Says China Should Free Tibet

Image Courtesy: Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.