Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Arrive At NCB Office Amid Ongoing Drug Case

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Monday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office Mumbai, in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence. The couple were arrested last month and later granted bail by a Mumbai court on November 23.

Singh was arrested by the NCB on November 21 and her husband was taken into custody the next day, after the probe agency recovered 86.5 gm ganja during search at the couple''s residence and office in Mumbai.

"Both Ms Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of ganja," an NCB release earlier said. The quantity allegedly seized from Singh's possession is considered as "small quantity" under the Act, as against "commercial quantity", an NCB official said



Up to 1,000 gm of ganja is considered small quantity, which attracts jail term up to six months and/or fine of Rs 10,000. Possession of commercial quantity -- 20 kg or more -- can attract up to 20 years in jail. For the quantity in between, the punishment can be as much as 10 years in jail. "Singh's name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler," the official said.

She has appeared in a number of comedy and reality shows on TV and also hosted a few such shows.

Meanwhile, the NCB approached the special NDPS court seeking cancellation of bail and allowing the agency their custodial interrogation by setting aside a lower court's order remanding them to judicial custody, earlier this month.

The NCB is probing alleged drug use in Bollywood post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra home in June.

(with PTI inputs)

