Bharti Singh breaks silence with cryptic note with Haarsh; duo attends Aditya's wedding

Bharti Singh broke her silence on social media after facing the heat from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over alleged involvement with drugs. The comedian shared a cryptic note about being 'tested' to showcase their 'strength' after she and her husband, screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested then bailed in the drugs case. The duo also made their first public appearance since then too, attending the wedding of actor-host Aditya Narayan. This comes even as the NCB is making a renewed push for custodial interrogation of the couple and has also suspended a pair of its own officials for alleged failure to turn up at the hearing that saw them get bail.

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa make statements

Bharti Singh shared her first post, close to two weeks since the previous one, after receiving bail in the case, a picture with Haarsh Limbachiyaa where they were posing in matching black traditional attires. The Kapil Sharma Show star wrote that tests were not to 'show weakness' but to 'discover strength.' She poured out love for her husband, calling him her 'power, strength and best friend'.

Haarsh also shared multiple posts with his wife Bharti. In a candid snap where they were seen looking into each other's eyes, the screenwrtiter wrote that 'nothing else mattered' when 'they were together.'

The couple also celebrated their marriage anniversary on Thursday and he dropped pictures in stylish attires.

Meanwhile, the duo also made an appearance at the wedding of veteran singer Udit Narayan's son, actor-host-singer Aditya Narayan with actor Shweta Agarwal. Bharti and Haarsh were snapped posing with the couple, and others like Govinda. They also happily posed for pictures with fans.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa face NCB heat

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested on November 21, after raids were carried out at their residence and office. The NCB in its statement revealed that 86.5 grams of cannabis was seized. from them. A Mumbai court then sent thenm to 14-day judicial custody, a day later. On November 23, they were granted bail by the court.

In the latest, the NCB has sought the cancellation of their bail, and asked for their custodial interrogation, in its plea in Sessions Court. The investigating agency has also suspended two officers linked to the case for failure to make an appearance during the hearing of their bail plea in court.

