‘Bhavai’: Pratik Gandhi Starrer Gets New Release Date, Set To Hit Theatres In Oct

Bhavai

After finding itself amidst controversy, the producers of Bhavai have finally announced a release date for the upcoming film. Taking to Instagram, the production company, Pen India made the exciting announcement that Bhavai will be hitting the big screens on October 22. The company cited the Maharashtra Government's decision of reopening theatres as the reason for postponing the date of release of the film.

Bhavai producers announce a theatrical release date for film

In a post shared by Pen India, the producers revealed that the much-awaited Bhavai will soon be released in theatres. The film will hit the big screens on October 22 and be available for fans to enjoy. Making the announcement, the production team wrote, "We have decided to postpone the release of our film Bhavai to 22nd October 2021, owing to the recent and much-awaited declaration by the Maharashtra Government regarding the re-opening of theatres." This came after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that theatres in Maharashtra will be allowed to function after October 22 in accordance with health norms. He wrote on Twitter, "Theatres and auditoriums in Maharashtra will open after 22nd October 2021 while observing all COVID safety protocols. SOP is in the works and will be declared soon."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bhavai will see Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi mark his Bollywood debut with the romantic drama alongside Aindrita Ray. Pen India described the film as a tale of 'dance, music and immense drama'. They wrote, "It is our ode to all those that dream big." The film was recently in the news after the makers released an all-new song, Bansuri from the upcoming project. The music video saw the undeniable chemistry between Pratik Gandhi and Aindrita Ray and was the perfect blend of music and dance.

The film was initially titled Raavan Leela, but changed it to Bhavai after receiving backlash. The team had received a legal defamation suit with regard to its title. Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification asked for an explanation as to why the team flaunted certification rules. The board also caught an explanation for why the team tampered with the content of the film. 

