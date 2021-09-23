'Bhavai': Pratik Gandhi-starrer's New Song 'Bansuri' Is A Blend Of Music, Dance And Love

Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi is set to mark his Bollywood debut with the romantic drama Bhavai, whose latest song Bansuri has been released by the makers today. The actor, who gained mileage after his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in the web series, will be seen alongside Aindrita Ray in the lead role. The latest foot-tapping track is a perfect blend of music and dance, showcasing the lead actors' fun banter and chemistry.

Bhavai has been making headlines owing to the backlash received on its original title Raavan Leela, with the makers receiving a legal defamation suit. The makers also released its official trailer recently, showcasing an interesting blend of the present Indian society and the mythological Hindu saga. The Hardik Gajjar directorial is slated to hit the theatres on October 1, 2021.

Bhavai's new song Bansuri released today

Announcing the film's latest track, Pratik Gandhi took to his Instagram handle on Thursday, September 23, and wrote, "Tune into #Bansuri to feel the magic of music, dance and love. OUT NOW![sic]." The track is crooned by Aaman Trikha, Swati Sharma, Karsan Sargathiya and Ikka, showcasing the leading duo's budding romance. Shabbir Ahmed has composed and written the track.

Take a look:

More updates on the movie

The movie's earlier track Ishq Fitoori was also released recently, garnering a positive response from the audience. The romance drama centres around two lovers Ram and Rani. The movie has been directed and written by Hardik Gajjar, while Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, and Hardik Gajjar are onboard as producers. It is being presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on October 1, 2021. The movie has been shot in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch and also stars Ankur Bhatia, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Ankur Vikal, Rajendra Gupta, Gopal Singh, Flora Saini, Anil Rastogi, Krishna Bisht and Bhagyashree Mote.

As per ANI reports, the film was caught in controversy, with a legal defamation notice being sent to writers, directors and producers of the film for "spreading misconceptions about Lord Ram and making a derogatory, defamatory, objectionable portrayal in favour of Ravana". However, the makers were quick to change the film's title to Bhavai and issued a statement, apologizing for hurting religious sentiments.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @PRATIKGANDHIOFFICIAL/Instagram)