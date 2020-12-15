Bhavana Pandey Is Missing Her Girl Gang And This Video Is Proof; Watch Here

On December 14, 2020, Bhavana Pandey took to her Instagram and shared a video with her co-actors Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Kapoor. In the video, Bhavana can be seen wearing matching customised denim jackets with her co-actors so that they don’t miss each other at the airport. The denim jackets are customized by LoveGen. In the caption, she expressed that she is missing the madness with them.

Bhavana Pandey misses her co-actors Neelam, Maheep and Seema

In the video, the place tagged is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Bhavana and her co-actors were travelling to the Middle East state, Qatar. In the caption, Bhavana wrote, “When we wore matching customised @lovegen_official denim jackets so we don’t miss each other at the airport!!! Missing the madness!!! @dharmaticent @neelamkotharisoni @maheepkapoor @seemakhan76 #mycrazies” with a loving face and laughing face emoticon.

As soon as the post was uploaded, her fans were quick enough to like the post and flooded the comments section with love. Neelam Kothari responding to the post, wrote, “Woohooott” with a praising hands emoticon. A fan commented, “Gorgeous girl” with a red heart and fire emoticons. Another fan wrote, “Fabulous ladies!!”. A user commented, “What a view” with a heart-eyed face emoticon and red heart. Another user simply called ‘pretty’ and dropped several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Bhavana Pandey is quite active on Instagram and treats her fans with snippets from her personal and professional life. On December 6, 2020, she shared a picture from her get-together with her ladies from the entertainment industry. She captioned the picture as, “A-Fabulous Night with my most Fabulous Girls!!!!” with hearts and several wine glass emoticons. In the picture, Bhavana poses with Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Sussanne Khan, Nandani Tasha and Kanika Kapoor.

Sussanne Khan dropped several hearts and a hugging face emoticon in the comments. Farah Khan Ali wrote, “What a fun evening and how much we laughed” with a winking face emoticon and several red hearts. Neelam Kothari and Kanika Kapoor dropped hearts and kissing face emoticon. A fan commented, “Wow such an amazing girls @bhavanapandey” with hugging face emoticons.

On her work front, Bhavana Pandey is a costume designer and a social media celebrity. She tied the knot with the Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey in January 1998. The couple is blessed with two daughters. Her daughter Ananya Pandey is also an actor.

Image Source: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

