Bhavana Pandey Misses 'carefree' Days As She Reminisces About Her Miami Trip

Today, i.e. June 21, 2021, marks Ananya Panday's mother and Chunky Panday's wife, Bhavana Pandey's birthday. Ahead of her special day, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star left fans as well as her celebrity pals gushing over throwback photographs of herself as she reminisced about her "carefree" days. Soon after her photos, flaunting her toned body from back in the day, surfaced on social media, Bollywood celebrities Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Kunder, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari among many others lavished her with heaps of praise.

Bhavana Pandey expresses missing "mask free" and "weight free" days

Ever since she starred in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Bhavana Pandey has managed to stay in the limelight for various reasons. The founder of LoveGen often makes headlines by giving fans a sneak-peek into her family time with Chunky, Ananya & Rysa and her we-time with her BFFs from showbiz or by digging up her photo album to share some throwback glimpses of herself on social media. Similarly, Bhavana recently made heads turn with her "stunning" photographs from one of her past trips to Miami, Florida.

In one of the photos shared by her on her Instagram handle, Bhavana could be seen posing for the camera in a rose-pink halter-neck bralette top with a knot detail over high-waisted beige cargo shorts, paired with classic sunglasses and her hair tied in a tight ponytail. Along with sharing the throwback photos, the mother-of-two expressed missing the "carefree", "mask free" and "weight free" times, and also jokingly revealed being judged by "my own kids". She wrote, "Throwback! miss that #carefree #judgement-free (from my own kids) #maskfree #weightfree times !!!! (sic)".

Check out Bhavana Pandey's Instagram post below:

After Bhavana Pandey's photos did the rounds on the internet, it was quick to make multiple Bollywood celebrities go gaga over it. Celebrities including her FLBW co-stars Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, as well as Farah Khan, Kanika Kapoor, Tanya Ghavri, Charmee Kaur, Sussanne Khan and others were all praises about the same. While the Happy New Year director Farah commented, "Hottieeeee u look the same.. pls wear this outfit next time u cm home", Sussane gushed writing, "Stunning".

Take a look at some more comments here:

IMAGE: BHAVANA PANDEY'S INSTAGRAM

