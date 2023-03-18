Bhavana Pandey Shares Unseen Photos From Alanna Panday's Haldi Ceremony

Bhavana Pandey has shared unseen pictures from the pre-wedding festivities of Alanna Panday. She shared pictures with her daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday along with husband Chunky Panday. The family is all smiles as they pose together in their shimmer outfits. Bhavana Pandey shared the photos from Alanna’s haldi celebrations with the caption, “Haldi Day in a stunning @asalabusandeep and beautiful choker @tyaanijewellery by @maheepkapoor ♥️ #friendsand family #alannaivor”. Check out her post here:



For the haldi ceremony, Bhavana opted for a floor length anarkali gown made by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She wore a choker designed by her friend Maheep Kapoor. Several members of the industry commented on the post, complimenting Bhavana.

She also shared her pictures with parents Kewal Khosla and Chitra Khosla. The trio looked radiant at the haldi ceremony. Her mother donned a yellow and pink suit while her father wore a white chikankari kurta set.

Bhavana used the platform to share unseen pictures with her friends who were also present at the event. She posed with Maheep Kapoor, Penny Patel, Renu Chainani, movie producer Shabinaa, designer Nandita, and bride Alanna’s mother, Deanne Pandey. She also shared a picture of her husband Chunky Panday posing with actor Dino Morea.



Reactions to the post

As soon as Bhavana dropped the pictures, friends and followers rushed to shower her and the family with compliments. Her friend Maheep Kapoor wrote “Looking stunning B ❤️🤩”. Her friends Nandita Mahtani, Farah Khan Ali and Alanna’s mother, Deanne also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Bhavana shares photos from Alanna Panday’s wedding

Previously, Bhavana Pandey had also shared pictures from Alanna Panday’s wedding ceremony. For the wedding, she wore a golden saree which was designed by Manish Malhotra. She captioned the post “About last night. In a stunning @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld saree!!!!” She shared pictures with her husband Chunky, designer Manish Malhotra, actor Jackie Shroff, Neelam Kothari and many others.

The post received heaps of praises from netizens.