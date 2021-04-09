'Bhediya' BTS Shared By Kriti Sanon Gives A Glimpse Of Ziro, Varun Dhawan Says 'love It'

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are currently in Arunachal Pradesh, shooting for their upcoming horror-comedy film titled Bhediya. The Dilwale co-stars frequently share Bhediya BTS videos from their sets, which are a treat for their fans to watch. Sanon recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted another one of Bhediya BTS videos, and showed a glimpse of the beautiful city they are filming at.

Bareilly Ki Barfi star Kriti Sanon recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a BTS video from Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. The short 30 second-long clip shows Kriti waving to her fans with her co-star Varun Dhawan alongside her. The actor goes on to ask her director Amar Kaushik and co-star Varun if they like Ziro, and both of them say they love it. While Kriti looked stunning in a black, white, yellow sweater, along with a pair of yellow sunglasses, Varun rocked the casual avatar in a plain white shirt and red jacket. Her caption read, "Episode 3: All heart! ðŸ’– the Wolfpack loves Ziro! Auuuuuuuuuu ðŸº ðŸº" Kriti even added the hashtags Arunachal Travel Series and Bhediya.

Luka Chuppi star Kriti Sanon has a massive following of close to 40 million people on the social networking site and her latest Bhediya BTS video garnered around 100k likes within a few minutes of posting it. Fans and followers of the Dilwale couple bombarded the comments section with hearts and fire emoticons. While one follower commented saying, "Love You So Much Kritz ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ Stay Safe ðŸ˜", another one wrote, "Can't wait to see you both together in Bhediya ðŸ˜â¤ï¸."

Bhediya is an upcoming horror-comedy movie slated for release in April 2022. Varun Dhawan in Bhediya will portray the character of Asif Qureshi, while other actors like Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bannerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal will be seen in prominent roles. The film is the third installment of Vijan's horror universe, the first being Stree and the second being Roohi, which released recently. The movie will have Amar Kaushik at its helm and will be bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

