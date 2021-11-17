'Bheed': Bhumi Pednekar Shares BTS Selfie From The Sets Of Upcoming Social Drama

Renowned director Anubhav Sinha is all set to offer an intriguing social drama to the audience with talented actors Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao headlining the venture. The upcoming flick titled Bheed has gone on floors and the same has been confirmed by Pednekar as she shared a brief glimpse into her character and the sets of the movie. Check out the selfie posted by the young actor marking the commencement of the shoot.

Bhumi Pednekar starts filming Bheed

Taking to her Instagram story on November 17, the 32-year-old shared a selfie from the sets of Bheed. In the picture, the actor donned a simple white traditional look paired with heavy earrings. She posted the story with the caption, ''New beginnings enroute #Bheed''. On the other hand, the other lead actor Rajkummar Rao is yet to update on his shooting schedule considering he recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend actor Patralekha.

More on Bheed

The two pairings will first be seen together in the upcoming entertainer Badhaai Do which is set to release in February next year. Bhumi Pednekar joined Anubhav Shukla's team in October, as reported by PTI, and opened up about her decision to join hands with the director. She stated, "He shares my value system in believing that movies have the power to shift mindsets. As artists, the responsibility of telling such stories lies with us. Same goes for Bhushan Kumar who allows his writers, directors and actors to be gutsy, giving them the confidence like being the inspired producer he is. This is a crackling subject and I can’t wait to get on to the journey of this film''.

Bheed director Anubhav Shukla also appeared ecstatic to have the actor on board as he said, ''That’s the quality this character needs to have. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast. These are performers who not only shine every time they are on screen; they elevate the written word to create magic on screen. I am blessed to have the team I am working with” Backed by T-Series, the upcoming socio-political film will be shot across Lucknow.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @BHUMI PEDNEKAR