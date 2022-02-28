'Bheemla Nayak' Day 3 Box Office Collection: Mass Entertainer Witnesses Steady Growth

Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak was finally released on February 25. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's combination is doing wonders at the box office window.

The hype around the venture is considerably high and is reflected in its box office collection. Bheemla Nayak has bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run, receiving a thunderous response at the box office. A lot of movie buffs and other fans are all praises for the power star of Tollywood Pawan Kalyan and Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati's role in the film. As there is a massive buzz surrounding the project, here we bring you the day 3 box office collection of Bheela Nayak.

Bheemla Nayak Day 3 Box Office Collection

The Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan starrer is witnessing great footfall in the theatres and it has managed to mint some impressive numbers. The film has succeeded in crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in worldwide collections in just two days.

As per the reports of Filmybeat, the film collected around Rs 26.42 Crore (Share) at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. On day 2, the actioner collected around Rs 13 Crore. Now coming to day 3, the film minted close to Rs 10 Crore. The numbers clear that the mass entertainer has put up a solid show and has managed to impress the audiences. If Bheemla Nayak keeps up with this pace then it will soon emerge as a blockbuster.

More about Bheemla Nayak

Bheemla Nayak has been directed by Saagar K Chandra, with screenplay and dialogues being penned by veteran filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The plot revolves around the clash between a cop and a politician's son after the officer arrests him. The film saw Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in lead roles and received heaps of praise. Pawan Kalyan can be seen taking on the role of a police officer in the film, while Daggubati plays the antagonist. Samyuktha Menon and Nithya Menen also take on pivotal roles in the film as the leading ladies on the big screen. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.

Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati