'Bholaa': Ajay Devgn Reveals He Is 'ready For Surya Namaskar' As He Shares Pic From Sets

After producing some popular films like Runway 34, U Me Aur Hum and Shivaay, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is once again all set to take on the producer's cap for his forthcoming film Bholaa. Bholaa is the remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead role.

Ever since the actor announced the actioner, he has been actively sharing updates about the project with his fans. Keeping up with the trajectory, Ajay recently headed to his social media handle and shared a new picture from Bholaa's set featuring a beautiful sunrise photo.

On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful click of a sunrise. In the photo, Devgn is seen facing backward from the camera while someone is capturing him on a phone. The actor poses against a stunning backdrop where the sun is just about to rise. Sharing the aesthetic shot, Devgn wrote in the caption, "Bhola ✅ Sun ✅ Ready For Surya Namaskar ."

Ajay Devgn wishes fans on Independence Day with a special video

Earlier on 15 August, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into the 75th Independence Day celebrations from the sets of Bholaa. In the video, Devgn is seen donning a black Kurta as he is busy shooting. However, what caught fans' attention was that everyone including the director, bodyguards, spot boys, technicians and Ajay himself, wore a tri-coloured badge on their shirt to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day.

Sharing the video, Devgn wished all his fans. He wrote, "75 years of Independence; a happy & proud moment for each of us. May we go from strength to strength. Happy Independence Day to all. #HarGharTiranga 🇮🇳 @amritmahotsav @narendramodi @adffilms."

More about Bholaa

Bholaa will be helmed by Dharmendra Sharma. Ajay Devgn will play the lead role in the movie along with Tabu, who will also be seen in a pivotal role. Apart from being the lead actor, Devgn will also be one of the producers on the team of the film in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. The film will premiere on March 30, 2023.

