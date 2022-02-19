'Bholaa': Tabu Kickstarts Shooting For Ajay Devgn's 'Kaithi' Remake; Shares Pic From Sets

Bollywood star Tabu took to her social media account on Saturday, February 19, and revealed that she has begun shooting for Ajay Devgn's film Bholaa, which will be the remake of the Tamil hit movie Kaithi.

The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of the clipboard from the sets of the film as she made the exciting announcement. Several fans and followers headed to the comments section and wished her the best as she kick-starts this new adventure.

Tabu begins shooting for Kaithi remake Bholaa

Known for her roles in hit films including A Suitable Boy, Andhadhun, and Drishyam among others, fan-favourite actor Tabu took to his social media account and shared some exciting news with her fans on February 19. She announced that she has begun shooting for the Kaithi remake, titled Bholaa, as she shared an image from the sets of the film. Calling it a 'new beginning' she shared the images and fans poured in wishes for her.

More about Bholaa

The upcoming film, Bholaa, will be helmed by Dharmendra Sharma and Ajay Devgn will take on a lead in the movie alongside Tabu. Apart from being the lead actor, Devgn will also be one of the producers on the team of the film in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Ajay Devgn announced the Hindi remake of Kaithi in 2020 and fans can't wait to see how he and Tabu bring the film to life. The 2019 Tamil film was an action-thriller starring Karthik Sivakumar in the lead role. It was all about an ex-convict and his mission to reunite with his daughter after he is released from prison.

Bholaa is not the only film on which Ajay Devgn and Tanu will be working together. The duo will also share the screen in the much-awaited Drishyam 2, which will be directed by Abhishek Pathak. The filming for the movie began a few days ago and the actors shared a glimpse from their day on set online. The duo will reprise their role from the first part that was released in 2015 and Ajay will be seen as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu will play the role of IGP Meera Deshmukh.

