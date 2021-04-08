'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Anees Bazmee Says 'all Set To Get Back To Work Soon!'

Director Anees Bazmee's upcoming directorial film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had halted after Kartik Aaryan was diagnosed with COVID-19. As the shooting is about to start soon, the director took to Instagram and revisited memories of having long conversations with lead pair Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the shooting sets. He shared an old picture from the sets where he was seen involved in a conversation with the two stars.

Anees Bazmee hints about resuming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shooting

The director can be seen dressed in casuals with a hat and a mask while talking to Kartik and Kiara who were completely engrossed in the conversation with the filmmaker. While captioning the post, Anees hinted about resuming the shooting and wrote, "Missing our conversations on the shoot but all set to get back to work soon!" The filming had halted after Kartik had contracted the virus and the entire team had to go in isolation. Soon after Kartik, Kiara, Anees and Tabu had also undergone the COVID-19 test, however, they tested negative.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Bazmee said that he is waiting for Kartik Aaryan to resume shooting post his recovery. Praising the actor, the director said that the former works very fast and also recites his lines quickly. Anees also revealed that more than 60 per cent of the film has been already shot.

Meanwhile, recently received his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. He had shared the picture from the hospital while receiving the first dose. "Vaccinated and safe! Please get the vaccine not only for ourselves but for everyone around you to be safe. Do it for you and others around you! A special mention to the frontline workers for such an organized service. #GetVaccinated"(sic) he wrote. The film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 cult and highly successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal along with an ensemble cast.

(Image credit: Instagram)