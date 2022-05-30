'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Box Office Collection, Day 10: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Enjoys Dream Run

Kartik Aaryan's latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been ruling the ticket windows ever since it was released. The actor and his team are currently riding high on the success of the horror-comedy film as it managed to mint some impressive numbers. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 comes as a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 spooky horror film of the same name.

It hit the theatres on May 20, 2022, and garnered positive reviews from both critics and the audience. Despite locking horns with some big banner films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still the audience's first choice which made the film enter the 100 crores club recently. Here is how the film is performing on day 10 of its theatrical run.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 10

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 registered some impressive numbers at the ticket windows and came out to be one of Bollywood's biggest openers of 2022. The film had a successful second weekend at the box office and is having a dream run. As per the reports of Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performed well in its first 9 days of theatrical run and managed to collect around ₹ 109.92 Cr India net. Talking about its day 10 collections, the early estimates suggest that the Kartik Aaryan starrer minted around 13.00 Cr India net on its tenth day making the total collection of the film stand at ₹ 122.92 Cr.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had an overall 43.69% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The film attracts the masses and gives a tough competition to Kangana's Dhaakad, Tom Cruise's recent film Top Gun: Maverick, and Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Aneez Bazmee helms the film. Along with Kartik Aaryan, it stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, and others taking on some pivotal roles. The film saw Kartik taking on the role of Ruhan aka Rooh Baba who has to deal with a vengeful ghost named Manjulika.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan