'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Box Office Collection, Day 2: Film Witnesses Growth During Weekend

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 finally hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. The horror-comedy film comes as a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007's spooky film of the same name. The film's trailer and songs managed to create a massive buzz around the project.

The film has been garnering widespread love, with many lauding the lead pair's impeccable performance in Anees Bazmee's directorial. The craze and hype around the project are reflected in its Box office collections as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opened to some impressive figures.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collections Day 2

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came out as a surprise and bowled over the audience with its theatrical run on the first day. The film became the biggest opener by minting Rs 14.11 Cr on the first day of its release. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan-starrer also topped the list of recent big opening films, including Gangubai Kathiawadi with Rs 13.25 Cr and Bachchhan Pandey with Rs 10.50 cr.

As far as the day 2 box office collections are concerned, according to the reports of Sacnilk, the early estimates suggest that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned 18.00 Cr India net on its second day which makes the film's total collections stand at ₹ 32.11 Cr. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had an overall 41.35% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, May 21, 2022. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has a 'strong chance' of entering the Rs 100 crore club.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' locked horns with Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad which unfortunately opened to a dull response from the audience.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Biz jumps across #India... Wins over youngistaan *and* families, metros *and* mass pockets... Eyes ₹ 55 cr [+/-] weekend, strong chance of going past ₹ 💯 cr... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr. Total: ₹ 32.45 cr. #India biz pic.twitter.com/6zKGoGYqZ7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2022

More on Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The film was directed by Aneez Bazmee. Along with Kartik Aaryan, it stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, and others taking on some pivotal roles. The film saw Kartik taking on the role of Rooh Baba. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, stepped into the shoes of a bubbly girl named Reet.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan