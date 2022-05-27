'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Box Office Collection, Day 7; Film Eyeing Rs 100 Cr Milestone

Kartik Aaryan and the makers of his latest horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are basking in the success of the film as it has managed to register some impressive numbers at the ticket windows within just a week of its release. The film hit the theatres on May 20 and garnered positive reviews from both critics and the audience. Among the key takeaways, Tabu's impeccable performance is being lauded by the viewers.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 serves as a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 blockbuster spooky comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie is garnering praise for its funny yet scary plotline and the performances of its star cast. Even ahead of its release, the movie's songs and trailer created a buzz among fans, which is now being reflected in its box office collections. As the film came out to be Bollywood's biggest opener of 2022, here is how it is performing at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 7

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has witnessed a successful week ever since its release on May 20. The film has crossed several benchmarks and is now eyeing its dream collection of Rs 100 crores. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film had an extraordinary week as it has collected a total of Rs 92.05 crores. The film minted Rs 7.7 crores on its Day 7, Thursday, May 26. The film is set to emerge as Kartik Aaryan's highest grosser so far. It has also crossed Gangubai Kathiawadi's one-week collection as the Alia Bhatt-starrer minted a total of Rs 68.93 crores after its first week. The movie is now eyeing to cross its Rs 100 crores benchmarks and according to the critic, it is expected to reach the milestone by Saturday, May 28.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Helmed by Aneez Bazmee, the latest flick stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film also features Kiara Advani and Tabu, while Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Amar Upadhyay play supporting roles. The film's plot revolves around Kartik Aaryan's Ruhaan and Kiara Advani's bubbly character Reet and how their small lie unleashes some year-old truth.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan