'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Box Office Collection, Day 9: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters 100cr Club

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to bowl over the audiences with its theatrical run. The makers of the film are currently riding high on the success of the horror-comedy as it registered some impressive numbers at the ticket windows within just a few days after its release.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the theatres on May 20, 2022, and garnered positive reviews from both critics and the audience. Reportedly, the film came out to be Bollywood's biggest opener of 2022 and emerged as one of the most successful films of Kartik Aaryan's career. Here is how the film is performing on day 9 of its theatrical run.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Box office collection Day 9

The craze and the hype around Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are reflected in its box office collections as the film has minted some impressive figures. As per the reports of Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performed good on its first 8 days of theatrical run and earned around ₹ 98.57 Cr India net. Talking about its day 9 box office collections, the early estimates suggest that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected 10.40 Cr India net on its ninth day which makes the total collection of the film stand at ₹ 108.97 Cr.

The film had an overall 36.03% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, May 28, 2022. It is ruling the box office and giving a tough competition to Kangana's Dhaakad, Tom Cruise's recent film Top Gun: Maverick and Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 comes as a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 film of the same name. The film is helmed by Aneez Bazmee. Along with Kartik Aaryan, it stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, and others taking on some pivotal roles. The film saw Kartik taking on the role of Ruhan aka Rooh Baba a fraud exorcist who gets entangled in a web of lies to protect his loved one and has to deal with a vengeful ghost named Manjulika. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, stepped into the shoes of Reet, Ruhan's love interest.

The film is written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan