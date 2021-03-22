'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Cast And Characters: All About The Upcoming Anees Bazmee Directorial

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an upcoming horror-comedy scheduled to be released in 2021. The film is a sequel to the Priyadarshan directed 2007's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa featuring Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel in the lead roles. The sequel is being directed by the Singh is Kinng and Welcome fame director Anees Bazmee. Read on to know more about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 cast.

A look at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 cast members

The cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan in the role of Dr Sunny Bose. Actor Kiara Advani's will be seen in the role of Veenita Tripathi. While actor Tabu will play a double role as Kareena and Sagarika Majumdar.

Kartik Aaryan as Dr. Sunny Bose

Actor Kartik Aaryan rose to fame with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Luka Chuppi (2019) and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), will be playing a main role in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directed Love Aaj Kal. He is currently busy filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, while he has recently completed the filming of his movie Dhamaka. The film is directed by Ram Madhavi and will feature Kartik in the role of a journalist.

Tabu as Sagarika Majumdar / Kareena

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 characters also include Tabu who is known for her portrayals in movies across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industry. Tabu was last seen in the year 2020 in Allu Arjun starrer Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as Yasoda "Yasu", in Bollywood film Jawaani Jaaneman as Ananya, and in a BBC One series titled A Suitable Boy.

Kiara Advani as Veenita Tripathi

Actor Kiara Advani rose to fame with her portrayal in Hindi films like Fugly (2014), M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), Kabir Singh (2019), and Good Newwz (2019). She would also be seen in upcoming movies like Shershaah, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

The movie's shooting began in October 2019, it was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2019, the movie was shot in Lucknow and then moved to Mumbai in 2020, currently, the crew is shooting for the film in Manali. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's release date is scheduled for November 19, 2021. The upcoming film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

Promo Image credits: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Motion Poster