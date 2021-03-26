'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Director Anees Bazmee Confirms 'all Crew Members Tested Negative'

After Kartik Aaryan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the shooting of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came to a standstill. Now, in a recent interview with Mid-Day, the director of the film Anees Bazmee informed how the team has been monitoring the tests of the entire crew to be cautious. According to the filmmaker, In the new normal, no one can know who may contract the virus.

Hence, they have been taking all the required care which includes testing crew members, wearing face masks, setting up sanitisation stations and more. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director added that Kartik Aaryan used to take extra precautions as he was well-informed and came from a family of doctors. During the same interaction, Anees Bazmee said that each and every unit member including Kiara Advani were advised to take the COVID-19 test soon after Kartik Aaryan shared his health update.

The creators have been monitoring the tests of the entire crew and fortunately, so far, they have all tested negative. Talking about the delay caused, the director says that interruption means mounting costs for a producer. “It is expensive to keep a film on hold, but the health and well-being of each member is more important”, Anees adds. They are only hoping that everything goes off well once they resume shooting.

After the Mumbai schedule, the shooting was supposed to be continued in Lucknow, but now everything is kept on hold. As of now, the director has been keeping a tab on Kartik’s health update, and he says he is doing fine. When asked if this halt could further postpone the release of the film. The director assured that they have been simultaneously working on the post-production and special effect part of the film. Hence, it is unlikely that this production delay will affect the film’s November release.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor confirmed being tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, March 22 via Instagram. Kartik Aryan said, “Positive ho Gaya. Dua Karo”, which translates to “I have tested positive. Pray for me” in English. Take a look at the post shared by the actor below:

