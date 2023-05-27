Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee Says 'Writing Is A Very Lonely Job'

Indian writer-director Anees Bazmee was recently in attendance at the IIFA Rocks ceremony. During his appearance, he interacted with the media and opened up about his work. Bazmee was asked about his upcoming projects, one of which is the follow-up to his Kartik Aaryan starrer blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

He spoke with PTI and told the news agency that the most ''difficult, problematic and frustrating'' aspect of making a film is writing it. He further explained the challenge that is entailed by the task, stating, “It is a very lonely job.” He added, “There's no company. And when you have to create on paper a character like Manjulika, who is scary and beautiful in equal parts, then that's a very tough job.” Bazmee then went on to clarify how everyone else’s job becomes easier when the writing is finished, as it provides more direction to the work. ''When the writing part is done, then everyone, including actor, director, cameraperson and music director, knows what they have to do,'' he added. ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' featured Tabu in the double role of Anjulika and Manjulika.

Bazmee on whether Tabu will be in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 follow-up

Bazmee was asked if he will be collaborating with the acclaimed actor once again for the third part of the franchise. He said he would take the decision after he finishes writing the script. He also expressed a desire to work with Tabu once again. ''I want to work with Tabu once again as she did a phenomenal job in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. I don't think anyone else would have been able to match her. She is a very beautiful actor and a close friend of mine. But we haven't written the script. Once it is done, then I'll be able to tell who is playing what in the movie,'' the filmmaker added.

The IIFA Awards and Weekend is being held in Abu Dhabi.