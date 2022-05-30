Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Has Witty 'promotion-increment' Reply To Fee Hike Report

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has broken records at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has earned a whopping Rs 122.69 crore in the first 10 days of its release in India.

Amid the success of the movie, a recent report claimed the actor doubled his fee and the news has been doing the rounds on social media. The star himself has now responded to the claims.

Kartik Aaryan fee hiked after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success?

Kartik Aaryan took to his Twitter account on Monday to react as recent reports claimed that the Bollywood actor has hiked his fee after the success of his recent film. The actor emphasised that these claims are 'baseless' and mentioned that he has received a 'promotion' in life and not an 'increment.' He wrote, "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi. Baseless" (I have gotten a promotion in life, not an increment. Baseless.)

This clarification by the actor comes after it was recently reported by an entertainment portal that the actor, who was earlier charging Rs 15-20 crore per film, has now almost doubled his fee to Rs 35-40 crore.

Read his Tweet here:

Promotion hua hai life mein

Increment nahi 😂

Baseless 🙏🏻 https://t.co/qQ3xFYREgr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 30, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection

The actor's most recent film has registered some great numbers at the box office. The film received a grand opening as it minted a whopping Rs 14.11 crore at the box office, before entering the Rs 100 crore club in no time. The film also stood the test of time and did exceedingly well on its second weekend at the box office as it ranked among the top three films in terms of second weekend collections this year. The film ranks second with Rs 30.64 crore in the second weekend behind The Kashmir Files and is followed in third place by Gangubai Kathiawadi. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the standalone sequel to the 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and was helmed by Anees Bazmee. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Amar Upadhyay and others.