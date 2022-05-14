After dropping a romantic track Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahi flaunting the sizzling chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are now compelling the audience to groove to the catchy beat of De Taali. Turning on their fun mode, both the actors showed off their dance moves for the new party anthem.

With only a few days left for the grand release of the Anees Bazmee directorial horror-comedy, the tracks are adding to the hype around the sequel of the 2007 cult classic film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Fans will see Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's fresh chemistry on screen for the first time.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' party anthem De Taali out

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik Aaryan, who will be seen in the role of Ruhan Randhawa shared a glimpse into the new song. He shared the video with the caption, ''Honey Singh, Armaan Mallik , Pritam Da aur Shashwat Singh की नयी पेशकश .

Adil Shaikh की choreography के संग #DeTaali Gaana hit toh hona hi tha. Out Now !!''

Similar to the title track of the song, Aaryan is seen bursting some pop moves for this song in the centre of the stage. The uber-cool vibe of the track mixed with Aaryan's dance makes the song catchy.

More on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

In an interview with PTI, director Anees Bazmee opened up about the venture as he talked about the comparison of the movie with its prequel. He said, ''I was clear I didn't want to make a psychological thriller. If I had made it that way, there would have been direct comparisons. When you watch this film, it will remind you of part one, but it isn't exactly similar. If I offer you the same film, what is the point in making a sequel? My film is basically a horror-comedy. You will keep getting glimpses of the world but still be watching a new film.''

He further added, ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was a remake too. I didn't have that privilege, that 'Oh, here is a superhit film, let's remake it'. Which meant we had to start from scratch, work hard to get everything right at the script level." Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film also features Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. It opens in theatres on May 20, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan