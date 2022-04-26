'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kartik Aaryan On Being Compared To Akshay Kumar; 'naa He Karo Toh...'

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is touted to be one of the most highly-anticipated films so far with netizens eagerly waiting to witness the film on silver screens. Kartik Aaryan is the protagonist in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, while Akshay Kumar played the lead role in the first part which was released in 2007. Facing comparisons with the Bachchhan Paandey actor, Kartik spoke at the trailer launch, stating, "naa he karo toh better hai".

Kartik Aaryan opens up on comparisons with Akshay Kumar

During the trailer launch of his forthcoming comedy-thriller flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan opened up about being compared with Akshay Kumar. The Dhamaka actor said, "Wo comparison main khud se toh nahi karna chah raha tha. Wo cheez toh nahi karni chahaiye but I had loved him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I have grown up watching him, we all have grown up watching him. Wo comparison kabhi naa hi karey toh better hain."

'I hope people remember Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for what it is': Kartik Aaryan

He further added, "I love him as an actor. We have tried to do our best here. Of course, the title is (same), but the character, there are things which create that nostalgia." The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor asserted that though they have taken the world of the previous film, everything else is new, of their own, adding, "I hope people will love it in its own new dynamic world that we have created with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2." Kartik stated that comparisons will be there but, he hopes people to remember the upcoming film for what it is.

Earlier, in the day, the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was out which is sure to bring back all the nostalgia of the first part by keeping the essence of the ghost character Manjulika along with the famous Bengali song, Ami Je Tomar. Kartik plays a ghostbuster (tantarik) Rooh Baba while Kiara is seen playing the role of Reet. The trailer of the gripping drama has definitely fuelled the anticipation of the people while creating a buzz among the fans. The film is all set to have a theatrical release on May 20, 2022.

