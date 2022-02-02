'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shifts Release Date To Avoid Clash With 'RRR'

As numerous filmmakers are postponing movie releases amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, it was recently announced that even the release date of Kartik Aaryan's highly-awaited film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was preponed. The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres in March 2022. Read further ahead to get the latest updates on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release date and more about the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer comedy horror film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 new release date unveiled

Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Instagram handle and informed everyone that the release date of Katrik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been postponed. While it was earlier slated to release in theatres on 25 March 2022 with a note stating that there will be no postponement of the film, it has now been revealed that the movie will now be released on 20 May 2022 in theatres.

The announcement read, "BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' SHIFTS TO A NEW DATE... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 - which was slated for release on 25 March 2022 - will now arrive in *cinemas* on a new date: 20 May 2022... Stars #KartikAaryan, #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu... NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT..." (sic)

Many fans took to the comments section and mentioned that they could not wait further to watch the film while some also mentioned that this movie will definitely be worth the wait. As the makers shifted the release date to avoid a clash with the upcoming film, RRR, some fans also took a dig at them. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 getting a new release date.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Directed by Anees Bazmi and backed by Bhushan Kumar, the movie will be a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar-starrer 2007 iconic horror comedy movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie was originally slated to release in theatres on 31 July 2020 but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers then postponed the date to 25 March 2022 but after it was revealed that the much-awaited film, RRR will be releasing in March 2022, the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got postponed yet again. the movie will feature Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead alongside other prominent actors namely Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Amar Upadhyay, Rajesh Sharma, Milind Gunaji, among others.

Image: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Poster