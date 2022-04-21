Director Anees Bazmee's upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has fuelled the anticipation of the people ever since the makers had released the teaser. Sending chills down the spine with its gripping storyline, the makers are set to deliver high-octane scripts to the viewers. Now, amid much excitement among the fans, makers unveiled Kiara Advani's first look from the film.

For the unversed, the film is the sequel to the popular first instalment that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja, and more in the lead. Now, with the sequel, makers are set to bring something unique with the plotline with the highlight being actor Kartik Aaryan's role as a ghostbuster.

Kiara Advani's looks unveiled from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

With almost a month left for the release, makers unveiled Kiara Advani's first looks from the film where she introduced herself as Reet. In the motion poster, a sweet Kiara can be seen all shocked as a scary hand particularly of her ghost slowly moves on her head, leaving all scared. Going by the first looks, it seems that Kiara is all set to experiment with the genre and it will be interesting to see how she does complete justice to her role.



While captioning the poster, she wrote, "Meet Reet, Don’t be fooled, She’s not so sweet #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May 2022!." Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Earlier, the spooky teaser of the film was released that brought back some of the memories of the first film including the mention of the character Manjulika and the song Aami Je Tomar.

The 52 seconds clip gave a sneak peek into the horror, comedy, and drama the audience will witness while watching the film. The clip began with the iconic track Aami Je Tomar and was followed by glimpses of a haunted mansion and Manjulika. While the movie is helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhushan Kumar is bankrolling it under his banner T-Series. The film's shoot began on October 9, 2019, but was later delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is now all set to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani/@kartikaaryan