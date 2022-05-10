'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kili Paul Grooves To Film's Title Track, Kartik Aaryan In Awe; Watch

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will be helmed by Aneez Bazmee. The makers of the film recently released the title track of the film, which reminded fans of the iconic 2007 film's foot-tapping song. Tanzanian viral sensation Kili Paul, who is known for grooving to popular film songs and lip-syncing dialogues danced to the much-loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track.

Kili Paul dances to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account to re-share a video that Kili Paul has posted, in which he was seen grooving to the recently released track. He was seen matching the iconic steps of the song, and netizens hailed him for his performance. The Bollywood star will be seen playing Rooh Baba in the film and hailed 'Kili Baba' for his performance. He wrote, "Rooh Baba nahi Kili Baba hai #ZigZagStep reaches East Africa. @kili_paul killing it with #BhoolBhulaiyaa2TitleTrack"

Watch the video here

Kili Paul was seen dancing with a bandage around his thumb, where he was recently injured after being beaten with sticks. He was allegedly attacked by unidentified individuals and took to his social media story to write, "I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself. My right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches. I was beaten by sticks and clubs, but thank God, I defended myself after beating two people. They ran away but I was already injured. Pray for me."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track took the internet by storm when it was released online. It saw the lead actor in a smart black suit as he looked dapper while performing the song. He urged fans to hop onto the trend and invited them to do the 'ZigZagStep' with him. His moves on the dance flood had fans in awe of him and several of them took to the comments section to hail him for his dance skills. Apart from Kartik, the film will also see Kiara Advani in a lead role and will release on 20 May 2022.