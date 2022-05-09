'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Song 'Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahi' Shows Kartik-Kiara's Dazzling Chemistry

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which he will share the screen with Kiara Advani. The film is the sequel to the 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role and fans can't wait to see what the second instalment has in store for them.

The makers of the movie took to social media on Monday to share a foot-tapping song from the film, titled Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahi.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' song 'Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahi' out now

The release of the song piqued fans' interest in the film, which is set to release on 20 May 2022. The Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahi music video grabbed fans' attention and focused on the love and chemistry between the leading duo. The bond between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's characters was undeniable and fans could not get enough of it. The music video also saw the leading duo groove together and look stunning in some shimmering attire.

Watch the Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahi music video here

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track

The makers of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently released the title track for the film, which brought back memories from the first part of the film. The song held on to the essence of the first part of the movie and included some unique and creative twists. It featured the lead actor, Kartik Aaryan looking dapper in a smart black suit as he wowed fans with some of his top-notch moves. The song caught fans' attention and they took to the comments section to express how excited they were about the upcoming film.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trailer

The recently released trailer of the film saw Kartik playing a ghostbuster (tantarik) Rooh Baba, while Kiara was seen stepping into the role of Reet. The trailer begins with the iconic song Ami Je Tomar playing in the background as Tabu narrated the story of Manjulika. Reet is later seen being possessed by Majulika, while Kartik tries to curtail the evil spirit. The film was directed by Aneez Basmee and will hit the big screens on 20 May 2022. Apart from the leading duo, the film will also see Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav take on pivotal roles.

(Image: @kartikaaryan/Instagram)