'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Starring Kartik Aryan, And Kiara Advani To Resume Filming In July

The Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiya will reportedly be resuming its shoot in July. The sequence that they will be shooting for will be shot in Lucknow, after shooting for a part of it in Manali. According to reports on Pinkvilla, the movie's shooting had to be stopped in December because of the pandemic, later when the schedule was pushed to January, the makers had to deal with a few date issues, and finalised July for the shooting of that schedule.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to resume shooting in July

According to reports, the cast will resume the movie's shooting in July. According to the schedule, the sequence that they will be shooting for was scheduled to be shot in January. A part of the movie was to be shot in Lucknow which will now happen in July. Reportedly, Tabu's dates had been clashing with another project, and she was almost about the exit the movie, but the makers were keen on having Tabu in the film, which is why they decided to reschedule the shooting for the month of July in 2021. The release date of the movie was pushed to November 2021, because of the delay in the shooting for the movie.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Anees Bazmee created the story and will be directing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, while Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik will be writing the screenplay for the movie. The movie will be a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine1 Studios. The movie will feature Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles. While the movie was scheduled to release in July 2021, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting for the movie had been continuously delayed. The cinematography for the movie will be done by Santosh Thundiyil who has also shot for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The makers of the film have zeroed in on 19 November 2021, as the Bhool Bhulaiyaa release date.

IMAGE: KARTIK AARYAN INSTAGRAM

