'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Tabu Announces Wrap Up Of Kartik Aaryan-starrer With Pic From Sets

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and others in pivotal roles has been one of the most-awaited Bollywood films ever since it was announced. The film is set to release on the big screens on May 20, 2022, and will be the spiritual sequel to the 2007 popular horror-comedy helmed by Priyadarshan. Tabu has now taken to her social media account to announce that the upcoming movie has wrapped up filming and fans extended their best wishes to her as she now prepares for its release.

Tabu wraps filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The actor headed to her Instagram handle on February 25 and shared a picture with the cast and crew of the film as they wrapped up filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She was seen along with the huge group smiling from ear to ear as they stood before three cakes to celebrated the special day. The actor captioned the post, "All’s well that ends well. Our journey of making Bhool Bhulaiyyan2 comes to an end today." Several fans and followers of the actor headed to the comments section to send her their love and best wishes ahead of the release of the film.

Have a look at Tabu's post here

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release

The forthcoming film will be directed by Anees Bazmi and will be the sequel of the Akshay Kumar-starrer that released in 2007. The film's release was postponed several times owing to the pandemic and is now slated to hit the big screens on May 20, 2022. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, the film will also see Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Milind Gunaji and others.

Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik had earlier unveiled his first look from the upcoming film and got fans excited about this upcoming release. He can be seen playing the role of a ghostbuster as an eerie track plays in the background and sets the tone for the movie. The actor was seen in an all-new avatar with a full moon behind him and several crows flying around him. He was seen in all black and also wore sunglasses as he gave fans the first look at his character in the film.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan, @tabutiful