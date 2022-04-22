Makers of the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are all set to take fans on a spooky spree with the release of the highly anticipated movie. After treating fans with Kiara Advani's motion poster from the film, the makers unveiled Tabu's motion poster for the forthcoming horror-comedy. And going by the same, it seems that Tabu's tryst with horror is sure to leave fans impressed.

The Anees Bazmee directorial also stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in key roles. After sending chills down the spine with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser, fans are expecting a high octane performance by the lead stars. For the unversed, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, and Shiney Ahuja in key roles.

Having strong expectations of the fans with the sequel, it seems that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to give a joyride.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers unveil Tabu's motion poster

On the other hand, the motion poster shows Tabu in shock as she looks petrified while staring at the camera. Soon after her looks, the background shows a blurred image of a ghost that seems to be that of Manjulika. Tabu shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, " A devil or an angel? Or somewhere in between…#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!"

The poster of the actor brought back several memories of the first part including Shreya Ghoshal's famous song Aami Je Tomar in Manjulika's voice. Going by the poster, it seems that Tabu would be playing the role of Manjulika, however nothing is confirmed until the trailer is released. After witnessing several hiccups due to the COVID outbreak, the film is now slated to hit the screens on May 20.

Earlier, the spooky teaser of the film was released that brought back some of the memories of the first film including the mention of the character Manjulika. The 52 seconds clip gave a sneak peek into the horror, comedy, and drama the audience will witness while watching the film. The clip began with the iconic track Aami Je Tomar and was followed by glimpses of a haunted mansion and Manjulika.

IMAGE: PTI/Twitter/LetsOTT