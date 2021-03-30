'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' To Carry Legacy Of Horror-comedies & Sequels: Film Industry Experts

Actor Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa is already getting a lot of buzz before its release. Several Box Office have said that the film will continue in helping the legacy of horror-comedy movies and sequels in Bollywood. They believe that the experience of horror-comedy movies will attract many people to the theatres.

According to a report by Livemint, several cinema industry experts said that the efforts to mix the traditional genre of horror and comedy together will benefit the cinema industry in the future. They added that most of the horror movies are based on folk tales and they bring local cultural nuances rather than simply focusing on supernatural forces which in turn attracts a larger audience in the theatres. Movie Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh said that, unlike other genres, horror does not need the factor of casting popular celebrities. He added that the content is enough to make a person shiver or smile. More to the point, he added an example of the films made by Ramsay brothers such as Do Ghaz Zameen Ke Niche and Purana Mandir have worked in the past without having a familiar star cast.

After the success of horror-comedy movies like Stree and Roohi, experts said that Bollywood is focusing more on the genre of horror-comedy. The experts believe that because of the pandemic, a trend has emerged recently of mixing the genre of horror and comedy which eventually attracts the audience to experience this combination of genres in the cinemas. They added that upcoming Bollywood movies of 2021 like Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya will carry forward the old legacy of Bollywood by offering sequels and horror-comedies.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and is a standalone sequel to the popular 2007 film called Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will feature Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in crucial roles. The film is scheduled to release on November 19, this year. The film was going to release in the year 2020 but got delayed because of the pandemic.

Source: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram