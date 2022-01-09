'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Vidya Balan To Return As Monjulika? Anees Bazmee Spills The Beans

Actress Vidya Balan has always surprised her fans with her top-notch acting skills. She has successfully shouldered many challenging roles in her films. From portraying the character of Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture to playing Monjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the actress very well knows the art of acing her characters with perfection.

Vidya Balan's role as Monjulika is the most cherished character and fans loved her in the avatar of a vengeful ghost. Anees Bazmee a few days months announced the sequel of the horror-comedy flick starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. As the film is nearing its release, fans are speculating whether Vidya Balan will reprise her role as Monjulika or not and whether she will reunite with director Aneez Bazmee.

Will Vidya Balan return as Monjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

According to the latest report of Mid Day, a trade source commented on the development and said, "Their (Vidya Balan and Anees Bazmee) equation goes back to 2011 when Vidya made a cameo appearance in Anees’s film Thank You. She made the character of Monjulika, the ghost of a royal dancer, memorable. [It is not clear if] Vidya will be seen dancing to Aami je Toma again or appear after the climax."

Aneez Bazmee spills the beans on Vidya Balan reuniting with him

Clearing the buzz around Vidya Balan's appearance in the second instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Aneez Bazmee confirmed the development and opened to Mid Day, Bazmee said that Monjulika is his “favourite character.” He further added, “If the film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she has to be there in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Let the rest be a surprise!”

About 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen sharing screen space for the upcoming comedy thriller Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the cult classic 2006 film Bhool Bhulaiya. The film is slated to hit the screens on 25 March 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release and they are very excited to witness the sizzling chemistry of Kartik and Kiara.

