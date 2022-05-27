Last Updated:

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Kabir Singh' Franchise Renewed For Next Installment, Makers Confirm

Kartik Aaryan-led 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' that has been smashing Box Office, is set to be renewed for next installment along with Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh'.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kabir Singh, Kabir Singh 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in pipeline, Kabir Singh 2 in making

IMAGE: Instagram/KartikAaryan/KabirSinghmovie


Actor Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been smashing box office records as the business continues to grow.  As the film directed by Anees Bazmee mints Rs 84.78 crore at the box office, within six days of its release, the makers have special surprises for the fans. Producers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhushan Kumar, and Murad Khetani -- have confirmed that the franchise will certainly be taken forward.

Apart from the latest release, another film that will be renewed for the next installment is Shahid Kapoor starrer 2019 film, Kabir Singh. Bhool Bhulaiyaa which is helmed by Bazmee is the second installment of the critically and commercially successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles alongside Aaryan. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kabir Singh next installments in pipeline

During their recent interaction with Pinkvilla, when asked about the renewal, Bhushan Kumar said that according to him, Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. He shared that Shahid's role is an iconic character and can be taken into a second part. Murad Khetani also said that the character is quite popular among fans now. He added that he'd love it if Bhushan makes Aashiqui 3 soon.

READ | Jubin Nautiyal breaks his silence on dating rumours with 'Kabir Singh' actor Nikita Dutta

According to reports by the leading daily, both of them stated that they are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise and they will announce more details at the right time. 

READ | Shahid Kapoor reveals the reason why he quit smoking after working in 'Kabir Singh'; Read

The makers and cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are currently basking in the success of the horror-comedy as it has managed to mint some impressive figures at the ticket windows. According to Film critic Rohit Jaiswal, Kartik Aaryan starrer has minted Rs 93 crores at the box office. With the growing popularity of the film and increase in the footfall, it is believed that the film will soon complete the century and will enter the Rs 100 crore club. 

READ | Kartik Aaryan's Uganda fans groove to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track, actor shares video

However, with the release of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer spy thriller Anek, the film might suffer a few hiccups as the Vicky Donor star also enjoys a massive fan following and his films often witness great box office openings.  Ahead of the film's release, Kartik had told PTI, "It is the most difficult thing to make a sequel because the writers have to present it in a new way and yet retain the element of the original movie. The scale on which it was made, it's much larger and wider. We are hopeful a lot of families will come and watch it. This is a different and new story. It is not a remake, it is a sequel, which has a new story, set in the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which will make people nostalgic.”

READ | 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office collection, Day 6: Film to soon cross Rs 100 crore mark

 

IMAGE: Instagram/KartikAaryan/KabirSinghMovie
 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND