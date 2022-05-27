'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Kabir Singh' Franchise Renewed For Next Installment, Makers Confirm

Actor Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been smashing box office records as the business continues to grow. As the film directed by Anees Bazmee mints Rs 84.78 crore at the box office, within six days of its release, the makers have special surprises for the fans. Producers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhushan Kumar, and Murad Khetani -- have confirmed that the franchise will certainly be taken forward.

Apart from the latest release, another film that will be renewed for the next installment is Shahid Kapoor starrer 2019 film, Kabir Singh. Bhool Bhulaiyaa which is helmed by Bazmee is the second installment of the critically and commercially successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles alongside Aaryan.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kabir Singh next installments in pipeline

During their recent interaction with Pinkvilla, when asked about the renewal, Bhushan Kumar said that according to him, Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. He shared that Shahid's role is an iconic character and can be taken into a second part. Murad Khetani also said that the character is quite popular among fans now. He added that he'd love it if Bhushan makes Aashiqui 3 soon.

According to reports by the leading daily, both of them stated that they are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise and they will announce more details at the right time.

The makers and cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are currently basking in the success of the horror-comedy as it has managed to mint some impressive figures at the ticket windows. According to Film critic Rohit Jaiswal, Kartik Aaryan starrer has minted Rs 93 crores at the box office. With the growing popularity of the film and increase in the footfall, it is believed that the film will soon complete the century and will enter the Rs 100 crore club.

⭐️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Week 1 = ₹93cr



⭐️ #BB2 all set to remain top choice will defeat new release by massive margin



⭐️ #KartikAaryan Magic continues, exhibitors across country favouring BB2 over #Anek



⭐️ #Anek all set to open under ₹3cr, film is getting less screens & shows — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 26, 2022

However, with the release of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer spy thriller Anek, the film might suffer a few hiccups as the Vicky Donor star also enjoys a massive fan following and his films often witness great box office openings. Ahead of the film's release, Kartik had told PTI, "It is the most difficult thing to make a sequel because the writers have to present it in a new way and yet retain the element of the original movie. The scale on which it was made, it's much larger and wider. We are hopeful a lot of families will come and watch it. This is a different and new story. It is not a remake, it is a sequel, which has a new story, set in the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which will make people nostalgic.”

