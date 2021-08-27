‘Bhoot Police’: Arjun Kapoor Posts Expectation V/s Reality Pics With Jacqueline Fernandez

Quick links:
Picture Credits:Arjun Kapoor-Instagram
Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account on Friday to share an adorable expectation v/s reality post with his Bhoot Police co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor has been very active about the release of the film on his Instagram account. Saif Ali Khan will also star in the film.
The 2 States actor posted a collection of four pictures with Jacqueline Fernandez. Of the four snaps, two pictures see the duo striking an elegant post, while the other two see them bursting with laughter. Kapoor captioned the post, ‘Expectations V/S Reality !!! @jacquelinef143 & I trying to get half a burst of decent pictures together ending up with the usual burst of laughter instead.’
The makers of the film recently released the title song of the upcoming film. The song is titled Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police. The music video of the song sees Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor take the dance floor and set it ablaze. In the video, Saif Ali Khan can be seen sporting a skull in his hand. The foot-tapping number was voiced by Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan, while the rap was done by Mellow D. The actors’ moves in the video are choreographed by Remo DSouza.
The upcoming film’s trailer was released recently and it soon created buzz on social media. Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will take on the role of ghostbusters in the film. The trailer showed that the film will resemble Hollywood’s Scooby-Doo. The film will be helmed by director Pavan Kirpalani and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17
Apart from Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, the trailer also features Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez taking on the roles of Maya and Kanika, respectively. The film will also feature Jaaved Jaaferi and Jamie Lever. Arjun Kapoor posted the trailer on Instagram and wrote, ‘Ye horror-comedy hai unique aur trailer bhi hai new, bhooton ko darana hai toh jaldi karo view.’
